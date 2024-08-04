France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1827 A "Type 1824-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Maison Palombo
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,90322 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 106
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1827
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1827 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 45,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2014.
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
50595 $
Price in auction currency 45000 CHF
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
35143 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
