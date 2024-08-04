40 Francs 1827 A "Type 1824-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1827 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 45,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2014.

Сondition AU (3) XF (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)