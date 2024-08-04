Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1827 A "Type 1824-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1827 A "Type 1824-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 40 Francs 1827 A "Type 1824-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: Maison Palombo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,90322 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 106

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1827 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 45,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
France 40 Francs 1827 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1827 A at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
50595 $
Price in auction currency 45000 CHF
France 40 Francs 1827 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 6, 2017
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
35143 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
France 40 Francs 1827 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 2, 2016
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1827 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1827 A at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

