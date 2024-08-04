Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1826 A "Type 1824-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1826 A "Type 1824-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 40 Francs 1826 A "Type 1824-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,90322 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 62

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1826 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 843 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Künker (1)
France 40 Francs 1826 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
24184 $
Price in auction currency 19000 EUR
France 40 Francs 1826 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

