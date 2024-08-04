40 Francs 1826 A "Type 1824-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1826 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 843 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2014.

Сondition XF (2)