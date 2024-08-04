France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1826 A "Type 1824-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,90322 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 62
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1826
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1826 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 843 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Künker (1)
