France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs 1824 A "Type 1824-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,90322 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50,090
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year 1824
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1824 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3698 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
