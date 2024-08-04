Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs 1824 A "Type 1824-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs 1824 A "Type 1824-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 40 Francs 1824 A "Type 1824-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,90322 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6129 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50,090

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs 1824 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3698 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Bolaffi - December 7, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Heritage - May 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 9, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Münzenonline - November 26, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Heritage - July 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction VINCHON - June 23, 2021
Seller VINCHON
Date June 23, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs 1824 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

