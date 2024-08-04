France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1830 W "Type 1825-1830". Lille (France, Charles X)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 15,022
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1830
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1830 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3691 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Auction World (1)
- cgb.fr (3)
- Grün (2)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- iNumis (4)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1410 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HAYNAULT
Date March 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search