France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1830 W "Type 1825-1830". Lille (France, Charles X)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1830 W "Type 1825-1830" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 20 Francs 1830 W "Type 1825-1830" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: cgb.fr

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 15,022

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1830 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3691 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • cgb.fr (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
France 20 Francs 1830 W at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
France 20 Francs 1830 W at auction cgb.fr - December 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1410 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
France 20 Francs 1830 W at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 W at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1830 W at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS GENI
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1830 W at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1830 W at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1830 W at auction HAYNAULT - March 26, 2018
Seller HAYNAULT
Date March 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1830 W at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1830 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1830 W at auction iNumis - May 3, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date May 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1830 W at auction iNumis - December 8, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date December 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1830 W at auction iNumis - June 3, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date June 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1830 W at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date March 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1830 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1830 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 16, 2012
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 16, 2012
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 W at auction Heritage - March 6, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1830 W at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1830 W at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1830 W at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

