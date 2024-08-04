France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1830 A "Type 1825-1830". Paris. Reeded edge (France, Charles X)
Variety: Paris. Reeded edge
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,797
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1830
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1830 with mark A. Paris. Reeded edge. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2016.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
2969 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
3929 $
Price in auction currency 3750 EUR
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition SP53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
