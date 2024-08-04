20 Francs 1830 A "Type 1825-1830". Paris. Reeded edge (France, Charles X)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1830 with mark A. Paris. Reeded edge. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) AU (11) XF (6) VF (5) F (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) SP63 (2) SP58 (1) SP53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (10) NGC (5) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)

Beaussant Lefèvre (1)

Heritage (1)

Hess Divo (1)

iNumis (3)

Leu (1)

Libert (1)

Maître Wattebled (1)

MDC Monaco (5)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Palombo (5)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (2)

V. GADOURY (3)