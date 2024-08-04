Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1830 A "Type 1825-1830". Paris. Reeded edge (France, Charles X)

Variety: Paris. Reeded edge

Obverse 20 Francs 1830 A "Type 1825-1830" Paris Reeded edge - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 20 Francs 1830 A "Type 1825-1830" Paris Reeded edge - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,797

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1830 with mark A. Paris. Reeded edge. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the ALDE & OGN / Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2016.

France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
2969 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - July 1, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
3929 $
Price in auction currency 3750 EUR
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction V. GADOURY - November 15, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition SP53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 3, 2018
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction iNumis - October 9, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date October 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction Libert - February 14, 2018
Seller Libert
Date February 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 2, 2016
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - June 6, 2016
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction iNumis - October 13, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date October 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1830 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

