20 Francs 1829 W "Type 1825-1830". Lille (France, Charles X)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1829 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (2) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU53 (2) VF35 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (3)