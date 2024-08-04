France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1829 W "Type 1825-1830". Lille (France, Charles X)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,946
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1829
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1829 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
18646 $
Price in auction currency 17000 CHF
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
7025 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
