France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1829 W "Type 1825-1830". Lille (France, Charles X)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1829 W "Type 1825-1830" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 20 Francs 1829 W "Type 1825-1830" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,946

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1829 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Palombo (3)
France 20 Francs 1829 W at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
18646 $
Price in auction currency 17000 CHF
France 20 Francs 1829 W at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1829 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
7025 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1829 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1829 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1829 W at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1829 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1829 W at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1829 W at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1829 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

