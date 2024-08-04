20 Francs 1829 A "Type 1825-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1829 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition AU (4) XF (3) VF (11) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (3) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (3)