France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1829 A "Type 1825-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1829 A "Type 1825-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 20 Francs 1829 A "Type 1825-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 7,783

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1829 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

France 20 Francs 1829 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
3269 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
France 20 Francs 1829 A at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1829 A at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1829 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
670 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 20 Francs 1829 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1829 A at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1829 A at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1829 A at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1829 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1829 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1829 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 14, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1829 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1829 A at auction iNumis - June 3, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date June 3, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1829 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1829 A at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1829 A at auction Cayón - February 18, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date February 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1829 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1829 A at auction Westfälische - February 14, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1829 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 14, 2011
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
