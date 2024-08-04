France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1829 A "Type 1825-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 7,783
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1829
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1829 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Cayón (1)
- iNumis (4)
- Künker (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (5)
- Palombo (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
3269 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
670 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date February 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
