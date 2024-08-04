Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1828 W "Type 1825-1830". Lille (France, Charles X)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1828 W "Type 1825-1830" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 20 Francs 1828 W "Type 1825-1830" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 15,212

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1828 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

France 20 Francs 1828 W at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
France 20 Francs 1828 W at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
France 20 Francs 1828 W at auction Lugdunum - June 9, 2021
Seller Lugdunum
Date June 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1828 W at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
France 20 Francs 1828 W at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1828 W at auction Palombo - March 8, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date March 8, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1828 W at auction iNumis - March 6, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date March 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1828 W at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1828 W at auction iNumis - October 10, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date October 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1828 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1828 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1828 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1828 W at auction iNumis - December 8, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date December 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1828 W at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1828 W at auction Rauch - April 16, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date April 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1828 W at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date March 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1828 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1828 W at auction Creusy Numismatique - March 6, 2014
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date March 6, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1828 W at auction Ars Time - December 17, 2013
Seller Ars Time
Date December 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1828 W at auction iNumis - December 8, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date December 8, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1828 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 14, 2011
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1828 W at auction ICE - February 18, 2011
Seller ICE
Date February 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

