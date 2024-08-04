20 Francs 1828 W "Type 1825-1830". Lille (France, Charles X)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1828 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

Сondition AU (3) XF (5) VF (14) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2)

