20 Francs 1828 W "Type 1825-1830". Lille (France, Charles X)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 15,212
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1828
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1828 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date October 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date December 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date March 6, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date December 8, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
