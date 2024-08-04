Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1828 T "Type 1825-1830". Nantes (France, Charles X)

Variety: Nantes

Obverse 20 Francs 1828 T "Type 1825-1830" Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 20 Francs 1828 T "Type 1825-1830" Nantes - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,175

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Nantes
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1828 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

France 20 Francs 1828 T at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1940 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
France 20 Francs 1828 T at auction LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT - July 2, 2022
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2086 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1828 T at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1828 T at auction Heritage - April 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 22, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1828 T at auction Heritage - March 11, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 11, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1828 T at auction Heritage - March 4, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 4, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1828 T at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1828 T at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1828 T at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF25 GENI
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1828 T at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1828 T at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1828 T at auction Palombo - October 20, 2018
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1828 T at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1828 T at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1828 T at auction 51 Gallery - February 10, 2017
Seller 51 Gallery
Date February 10, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1828 T at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1828 T at auction Gärtner - November 21, 2014
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1828 T at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1828 T at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1828 T at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date March 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1828 T at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

