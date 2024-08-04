France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1828 T "Type 1825-1830". Nantes (France, Charles X)
Variety: Nantes
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,175
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1828
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Nantes
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1828 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1940 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2086 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 22, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 11, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 4, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF25 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller 51 Gallery
Date February 10, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
