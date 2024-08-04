20 Francs 1828 T "Type 1825-1830". Nantes (France, Charles X)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1828 with mark T. Nantes. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Nantes Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 394 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

