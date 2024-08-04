20 Francs 1828 A "Type 1825-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1828 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (27) XF (61) VF (62) F (13) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (7) MS61 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (6) AU53 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (6) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF30 (3) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (11) PCGS (34)

