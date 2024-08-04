France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1828 A "Type 1825-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 278,872
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1828
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (185) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1828 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
786 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
