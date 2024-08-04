Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1828 A "Type 1825-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1828 A "Type 1825-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 20 Francs 1828 A "Type 1825-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 278,872

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (185) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1828 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
642 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
786 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction SINCONA - May 13, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction Auctiones - March 17, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction Nomisma - September 3, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 15, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
France 20 Francs 1828 A at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

