Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1827 W "Type 1825-1830". Lille (France, Charles X)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1827 W "Type 1825-1830" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 20 Francs 1827 W "Type 1825-1830" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,431

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1827 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,700. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
France 20 Francs 1827 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 26, 2022
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
729 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
France 20 Francs 1827 W at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1827 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 11, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
727 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 20 Francs 1827 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1827 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1827 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1827 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1827 W at auction iNumis - December 10, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1827 W at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF20 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1827 W at auction Chaponnière - October 21, 2018
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1827 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1827 W at auction Nomisma - October 14, 2014
Seller Nomisma
Date October 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1827 W at auction cgb.fr - April 24, 2013
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1827 W at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1827 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1827 W at auction SINCONA - November 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date November 1, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1827 W at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1827 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 14, 2011
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Charles X Coins of France in 1827 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search