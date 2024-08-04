20 Francs 1827 W "Type 1825-1830". Lille (France, Charles X)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1827 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,700. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

