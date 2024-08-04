France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1827 W "Type 1825-1830". Lille (France, Charles X)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,431
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1827
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1827 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,700. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- cgb.fr (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (5)
- Monnaies d'Antan (3)
- Nomisma (1)
- Palombo (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
729 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
727 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF20 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date October 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 1, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search