France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1827 A "Type 1825-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1827 A "Type 1825-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 20 Francs 1827 A "Type 1825-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 154,404

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1827 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.

France 20 Francs 1827 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
France 20 Francs 1827 A at auction Erwin Dietrich - November 26, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 340 CHF
France 20 Francs 1827 A at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1827 A at auction Numis Arena - October 29, 2023
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1827 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1827 A at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1827 A at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1827 A at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1827 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1827 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1827 A at auction Nomisma Aste - January 31, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1827 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 8, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1827 A at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1827 A at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1827 A at auction Jean ELSEN - September 9, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1827 A at auction Rhenumis - September 2, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1827 A at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1827 A at auction Jean ELSEN - June 10, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1827 A at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1827 A at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1827 A at auction Numismatica Ranieri - March 20, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

