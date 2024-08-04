France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1827 A "Type 1825-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 154,404
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1827
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1827 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 340 CHF
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Arena
Date October 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
