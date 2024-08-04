20 Francs 1826 W "Type 1825-1830". Lille (France, Charles X)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1826 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place October 23, 2016.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (5) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (2)