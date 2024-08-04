Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1826 W "Type 1825-1830". Lille (France, Charles X)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1826 W "Type 1825-1830" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 20 Francs 1826 W "Type 1825-1830" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,436

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1826 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place October 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
France 20 Francs 1826 W at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
642 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 20 Francs 1826 W at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
France 20 Francs 1826 W at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
France 20 Francs 1826 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1826 W at auction Chaponnière - October 23, 2016
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1826 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1826 W at auction iNumis - June 3, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date June 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1826 W at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1826 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1826 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

