France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1826 W "Type 1825-1830". Lille (France, Charles X)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,436
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1826
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1826 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place October 23, 2016.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
642 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
