France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1826 Q "Type 1825-1830". Perpignan (France, Charles X)
Variety: Perpignan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,574
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1826
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Perpignan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1826 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 344 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 3, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
