France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1826 Q "Type 1825-1830". Perpignan (France, Charles X)

Variety: Perpignan

Obverse 20 Francs 1826 Q "Type 1825-1830" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 20 Francs 1826 Q "Type 1825-1830" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,574

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Perpignan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1826 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 344 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

France 20 Francs 1826 Q at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
France 20 Francs 1826 Q at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
530 $
Price in auction currency 475 CHF
France 20 Francs 1826 Q at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 Q at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 Q at auction V. GADOURY - September 3, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 3, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 Q at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 Q at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 Q at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 Q at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1826 Q at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1826 Q at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 5, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1826 Q at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 Q at auction Chaponnière - October 21, 2018
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 Q at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 Q at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 Q at auction iNumis - March 6, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date March 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
