France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1826 A "Type 1825-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 35,143
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1826
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1826 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21113 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,750. Bidding took place August 14, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- iNumis (5)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (3)
- Numis.be (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
