France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1826 A "Type 1825-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1826 A "Type 1825-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 20 Francs 1826 A "Type 1825-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 35,143

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1826 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21113 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,750. Bidding took place August 14, 2011.

France 20 Francs 1826 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
France 20 Francs 1826 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
France 20 Francs 1826 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 A at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 A at auction cgb.fr - March 10, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 10, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 A at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1826 A at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1826 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 A at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 A at auction Heritage - September 26, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 A at auction iNumis - June 4, 2013
Seller iNumis
Date June 4, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 A at auction Numis.be - May 19, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 A at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 A at auction iNumis - March 25, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date March 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1826 A at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

