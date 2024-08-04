20 Francs 1826 A "Type 1825-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1826 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21113 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,750. Bidding took place August 14, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (3) VF (11) F (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)