20 Francs 1825 W "Type 1825-1830". Lille (France, Charles X)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 62,333
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1825
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1825 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange auction for EUR 2,150. Bidding took place November 12, 2021.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
526 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date October 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date April 22, 2014
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
