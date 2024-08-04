Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1825 W "Type 1825-1830". Lille (France, Charles X)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1825 W "Type 1825-1830" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 20 Francs 1825 W "Type 1825-1830" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 62,333

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1825 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange auction for EUR 2,150. Bidding took place November 12, 2021.

France 20 Francs 1825 W at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
415 $
Price in auction currency 65000 JPY
France 20 Francs 1825 W at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
526 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
France 20 Francs 1825 W at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 W at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 W at auction iNumis - October 6, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date October 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 W at auction Jean ELSEN - June 14, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 W at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 W at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 W at auction Jean ELSEN - June 8, 2018
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 W at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 W at auction iNumis - October 10, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date October 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1825 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 W at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1825 W at auction iNumis - October 13, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date October 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 W at auction Jean ELSEN - June 13, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 W at auction iNumis - June 3, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date June 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 W at auction Creusy Numismatique - April 22, 2014
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date April 22, 2014
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 W at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 W at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 W at auction Creusy Numismatique - December 5, 2013
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date December 5, 2013
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
