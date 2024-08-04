Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1825 A "Type 1825-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1825 A "Type 1825-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X Reverse 20 Francs 1825 A "Type 1825-1830" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Charles X

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 664,472

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Charles X
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Charles X (King of France)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (253) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1825 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Francs 1825 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
France 20 Francs 1825 A at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 70000 JPY
France 20 Francs 1825 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1825 A at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 A at auction Bolaffi - December 2, 2022
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 A at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 A at auction Warin Global Investments - November 3, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 A at auction Numismatica Ranieri - October 29, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 30, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 A at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 A at auction Jean ELSEN - September 9, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 A at auction cgb.fr - September 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 A at auction Stack's - August 29, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 29, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 A at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1825 A at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1825 A at auction V. GADOURY - April 21, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

