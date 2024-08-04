France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1825 A "Type 1825-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 664,472
Description
- Country France
- Period Charles X
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1825
- Ruler Charles X (King of France)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (253) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1825 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Ars Time (2)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (3)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Bolaffi (4)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- cgb.fr (3)
- Chaponnière (4)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (39)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Florange (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (25)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- Hess Divo (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- ICE (3)
- iNumis (23)
- Jean ELSEN (11)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (11)
- London Coins (1)
- Maître Wattebled (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (7)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Nomisma (2)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Palombo (5)
- Patrick Guillard Collection (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (7)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (9)
- UBS (3)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
- VL Nummus (7)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 70000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 29, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search