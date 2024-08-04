20 Francs 1825 A "Type 1825-1830". Paris (France, Charles X)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1825 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Charles X struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

Сondition UNC (29) AU (46) XF (78) VF (83) F (4) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) MS64 (6) MS63 (8) MS62 (4) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (10) AU53 (9) AU50 (7) XF45 (15) VF35 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (21) PCGS (55)

