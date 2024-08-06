Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1812 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1812 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1812 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31637 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2254 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1666 $
Price in auction currency 1565 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction Coinhouse - June 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - September 17, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 P JF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Colombia in 1812 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search