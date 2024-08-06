Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1812 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31637 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2254 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1666 $
Price in auction currency 1565 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
