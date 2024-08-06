8 Escudos 1812 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31637 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

