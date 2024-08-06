Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1812 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33513 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (28)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (11)
  • CNG (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • Varesi (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction Stack's - May 17, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
3239 $
Price in auction currency 480000 JPY
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction Heritage - March 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 NR JF at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

