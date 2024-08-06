8 Escudos 1812 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33513 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (9) XF (12) VF (59) F (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (4) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU50 (1) XF40 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (28)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Cayón (11)

CNG (1)

Creusy Numismatique (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (14)

Heritage Eur (2)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (4)

Künker (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Nomisma (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (2)

SINCONA (4)

Soler y Llach (7)

Spink (2)

Stack's (2)

UBS (2)

Varesi (1)