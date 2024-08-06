Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1812 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1812 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33513 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (28)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Cayón (11)
- CNG (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (14)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (4)
- Künker (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (2)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
3239 $
Price in auction currency 480000 JPY
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search