8 Escudos 1810 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31284 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (29) XF (59) VF (50) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (9) AU53 (8) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) DETAILS (5) GENUINE (0) Service NGC (27) PCGS (6) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Aureo & Calicó (31)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Cayón (13)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (4)

Heritage (29)

HERVERA (8)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (2)

Jesús Vico (5)

Künker (3)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Leu (2)

Monedalia.es (3)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Numisor (2)

Rauch (2)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (11)

Stack's (8)

Tauler & Fau (3)

UBS (3)

Westfälische (1)