Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1810 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1810 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1810 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31284 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 P JF at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 P JF at auction Heritage - July 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 P JF at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 P JF at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 P JF at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 P JF at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 P JF at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 P JF at auction Stack's - August 29, 2022
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 P JF at auction Stack's - August 29, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 29, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 P JF at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 P JF at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 P JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

