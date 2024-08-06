Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1810 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1810
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31284 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 29, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
