Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1810 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31243 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3286 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
3724 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF at auction Bolaffi - May 27, 2022
Seller Bolaffi
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF at auction Varesi - October 1, 2021
Seller Varesi
Date October 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
