Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1810 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1810
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1810 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31243 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (24)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Cayón (9)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (19)
- HERVERA (6)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (2)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3286 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
3724 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search