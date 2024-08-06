Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1812 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Nomisma Spa
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1812 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 350. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Nomisma (2)
- Sedwick (2)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Nomisma
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date November 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
