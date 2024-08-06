Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1812 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1812 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1812 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Nomisma Spa

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1812 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 350. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1812 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1812 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1812 P JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1812 P JF at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1812 P JF at auction Nomisma - October 29, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1812 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1812 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1812 P JF at auction Nomisma - November 7, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date November 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1812 P JF at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1812 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 26, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1812 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
