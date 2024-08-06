1 Escudo 1812 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1812 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 350. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition XF (4) VF (6) F (1)