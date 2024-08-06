1 Escudo 1812 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1812 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1606 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.

