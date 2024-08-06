Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1812 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1812 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1812 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1812 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1606 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1812 NR JF at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 12, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 1750 DKK
Colombia 1 Escudo 1812 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1812 NR JF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1812 NR JF at auction Downies - May 4, 2016
Seller Downies
Date May 4, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1812 NR JF at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

