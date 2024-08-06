Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1812 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1812 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1606 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 1750 DKK
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
