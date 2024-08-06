Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1808 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1808 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1808 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2619 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 P JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

