1 Escudo 1808 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2619 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.

Сondition VF (2) F (1)