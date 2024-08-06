Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1808 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2619 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
