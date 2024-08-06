Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1808 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1808 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1808 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44040 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 725. Bidding took place August 23, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 NR JF at auction Stack's - August 23, 2018
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 NR JF at auction Stack's - August 23, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 NR JF at auction Heritage - October 26, 2017
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 NR JF at auction Heritage - October 26, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 NR JF at auction Künker - December 18, 2013
Seller Künker
Date December 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Colombia in 1808 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search