Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1808 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44040 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 725. Bidding took place August 23, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
