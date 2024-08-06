1 Escudo 1808 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44040 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 725. Bidding took place August 23, 2018.

