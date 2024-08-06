Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1755 S "Type 1748-1756" (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1755 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30151 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.
