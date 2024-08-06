Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1755 S "Type 1748-1756" (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1755 S "Type 1748-1756" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1755 S "Type 1748-1756" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 32 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1755 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30151 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1755 S at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

