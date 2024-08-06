8 Escudos 1757 NR S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 with mark NR S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place May 7, 2015.

