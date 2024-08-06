Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1757 NR S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1757
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 with mark NR S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place May 7, 2015.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3102 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1544 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
