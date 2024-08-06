Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1757 NR S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1757 NR S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1757 NR S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 with mark NR S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place May 7, 2015.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3102 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1544 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1757 NR S at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

