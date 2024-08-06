Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1755 NR S "Type 1755-1760" (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1755 NR S "Type 1755-1760" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1755 NR S "Type 1755-1760" - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1755 with mark NR S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 120,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1755 NR S at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1755 NR S at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
139859 $
Price in auction currency 120000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1755 NR S at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

