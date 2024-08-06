8 Escudos 1755 NR S "Type 1755-1760" (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1755 with mark NR S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 120,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

