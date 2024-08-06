Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1755 NR S "Type 1755-1760" (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1755
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1755 with mark NR S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 120,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search