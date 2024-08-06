Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1750 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1750 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1750 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1750 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4650 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.

Colombia 4 Escudos 1750 S at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Colombia 4 Escudos 1750 S at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4400 $
Price in auction currency 4400 USD
Colombia 4 Escudos 1750 S at auction Soler y Llach - December 20, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 20, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1750 S at auction Soler y Llach - October 22, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1750 S at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
