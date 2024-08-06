Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1750 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1750
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1750 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4650 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4400 $
Price in auction currency 4400 USD
