4 Escudos 1750 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1750 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4650 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)