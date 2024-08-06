Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1749 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1749 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1749 S at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Colombia 4 Escudos 1749 S at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1749 S at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Colombia 4 Escudos 1749 S at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1749 S at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Colombia 4 Escudos 1749 S at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Colombia in 1749 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search