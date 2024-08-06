Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1746 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1746
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1746 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1625 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place May 27, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Hess Divo (1)
