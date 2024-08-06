Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1746 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1746 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1625 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place May 27, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Hess Divo (1)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1746 S at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Colombia 4 Escudos 1746 S at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1746 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

