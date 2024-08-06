4 Escudos 1757 NR JS (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1757 with mark NR JS. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11311 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2018.

