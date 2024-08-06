Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1757 NR JS (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,971)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4214 oz) 13,1085 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1757
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1757 with mark NR JS. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11311 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
