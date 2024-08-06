Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1755 NR S "Type 1755-1760" (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,971)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4214 oz) 13,1085 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1755
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
