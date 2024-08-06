2 Escudos 1749 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1749 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30209 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

