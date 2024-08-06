Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1749 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1749 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30209 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1749 S at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Colombia 2 Escudos 1749 S at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1749 S at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Colombia 2 Escudos 1749 S at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
