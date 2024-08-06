1 Escudo 1757 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1757 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2196 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,900. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

