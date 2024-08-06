Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1757 NR J (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1757 with mark NR J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2196 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,900. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1757 NR J at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2900 $
Price in auction currency 2900 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1757 NR J at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

