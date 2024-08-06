Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33511 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Cayón (9)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (8)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1738 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1404 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Heritage - June 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Colombia in 1808 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search