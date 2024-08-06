Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1808 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1808 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33511 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Aureo & Calicó (16)
- Cayón (9)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (8)
- HERVERA (5)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numisor (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- UBS (1)
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1738 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1404 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
