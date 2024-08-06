Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35417 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,722. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (29)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (15)
  • Heritage (21)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (2)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (12)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3018 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Naumann - April 7, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1736 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 NR JJ at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

