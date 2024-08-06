Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1806 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1806 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1806 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5451 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,950. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2136 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 P JF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1655 $
Price in auction currency 1555 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 P JF at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 P JF at auction Heritage - February 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 P JF at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 P JF at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 P JF at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 P JF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 20, 2022
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 P JF at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 P JF at auction Coin Cabinet - June 28, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 P JF at auction Heritage - June 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 P JF at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 P JF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - July 20, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 P JF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

