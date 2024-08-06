Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1806 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1806 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5451 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,950. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2136 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1655 $
Price in auction currency 1555 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
