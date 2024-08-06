Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1805 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5450 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,275. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (4)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2183 $
Price in auction currency 2275 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search