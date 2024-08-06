Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1805 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1805 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1805 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5450 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,275. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JF at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2183 $
Price in auction currency 2275 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JF at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JF at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JF at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JF at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JF at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JF at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 P JF at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

