8 Escudos 1805 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1805 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5450 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,275. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

