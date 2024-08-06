Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1799 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1799 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1799 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 815 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Heritage - July 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2824 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 7, 2022
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - April 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 26, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

