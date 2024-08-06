Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1799 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1799 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 815 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2824 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
