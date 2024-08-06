Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31620 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1611 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1826 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
