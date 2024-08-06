Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31620 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1611 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1826 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ at auction Roxbury’s - July 23, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ at auction Goldberg - June 29, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ at auction Heritage - December 3, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

