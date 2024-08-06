8 Escudos 1795 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1795 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31620 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

