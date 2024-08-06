1 Escudo 1808 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62386 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place September 8, 2021.

