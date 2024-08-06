Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1808 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1808 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1808 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62386 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place September 8, 2021.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 P JF at auction Heritage - September 9, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - April 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 P JF at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 P JF at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 P JF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 P JF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 P JF at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 P JF at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2012
Condition VG DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 P JF at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 P JF at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1808 P JF at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Search