1 Escudo 1805 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73750 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (2) F (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (2)