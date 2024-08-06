Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1805 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73750 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search