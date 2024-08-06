Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1805 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1805 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1805 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73750 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JF at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JF at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JF at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JF at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JF at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Colombia 1 Escudo 1805 P JF at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
