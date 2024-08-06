1 Escudo 1802 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3343 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 494. Bidding took place January 24, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (4) F (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)