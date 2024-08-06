Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1802 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1802 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1802 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3343 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 494. Bidding took place January 24, 2015.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
333 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 P JF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 P JF at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 P JF at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - December 20, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 20, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

