1 Escudo 1802 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1802 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3343 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 494. Bidding took place January 24, 2015.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
333 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
