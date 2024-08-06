Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1784 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1784 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1784 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
505 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 341 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Felzmann - July 4, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date July 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Sedwick - April 30, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date April 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
