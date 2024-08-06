Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1784 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1784 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
505 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 341 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
