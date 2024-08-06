Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1775 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

