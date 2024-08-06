Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1773 P JS (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
