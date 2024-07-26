Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William Reverse 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period William
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (499)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 "25 years of government" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction Via - May 28, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1856 "25 years of government", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

