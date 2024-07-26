2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 "25 years of government" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (61) AU (112) XF (281) VF (26) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS63 (5) MS62 (18) MS61 (4) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU50 (2) PF64 (3) PF63 (1) DETAILS (6) PL (1) + (1) Service NGC (33) PCGS (19)

