Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Thaler 1856 B "25 years of government" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, William)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period William
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1856
- Ruler William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Thaler 1856 "25 years of government" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Condition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1856 "25 years of government", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
