6 Pfennig 1815 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1815 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1850 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (6) VF (3)