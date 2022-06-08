Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
6 Pfennig 1815 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 1,392 g
- Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,348 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 6 Pfennig
- Year 1815
- Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1815 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1850 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
