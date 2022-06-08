Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

6 Pfennig 1815 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1815 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse 6 Pfennig 1815 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 1,392 g
  • Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,348 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 6 Pfennig
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1815 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1850 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 Pfennig 1815 FR at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

