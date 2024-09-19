Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

6 Pfennig 1814 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1814 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William Reverse 6 Pfennig 1814 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 1,392 g
  • Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,348 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Frederick William
  • Denomination 6 Pfennig
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
