Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
6 Pfennig 1814 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Frederick William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 1,392 g
- Pure silver (0,0112 oz) 0,348 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Frederick William
- Denomination 6 Pfennig
- Year 1814
- Ruler Frederick William (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
